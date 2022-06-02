Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO Sells $241,840.00 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NSC traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $244.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,363. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

