Northbridge Industrial Services’ (NBI) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON:NBI opened at GBX 193 ($2.44) on Monday. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a market cap of £54.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.46.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.
Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.
