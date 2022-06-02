Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 108000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. It principally holds 88.5% interests in the Shot Rock property with 750 claims covering an area of 121 square kilometers located in Nova Scotia; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 72 claims with an area of 54 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.

