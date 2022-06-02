Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 108000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.83 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)
