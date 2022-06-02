Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 16.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

