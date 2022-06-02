Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $212.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.
About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.