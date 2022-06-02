Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $212.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

