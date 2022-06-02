NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of 4.44.
About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)
