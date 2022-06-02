NULS Market Cap Tops $20.66 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. NULS has a total market capitalization of $20.66 million and $20.77 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 671.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,860.49 or 0.69268901 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 528.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00431978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

