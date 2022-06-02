Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Down 4.1%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) was down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.36 and last traded at $158.48. Approximately 7,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 303,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,171,000 after purchasing an additional 189,767 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 167.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,337,000 after purchasing an additional 612,883 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,825 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

