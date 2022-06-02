Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.05

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 1357649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)
