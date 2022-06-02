Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the lowest is $2.46. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 771.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $14.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $14.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.16. 913,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,063,450. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

