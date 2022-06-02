OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.52 and traded as high as C$3.04. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 1,750,733 shares.

OGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 31.09.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

