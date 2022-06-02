Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 23.4% This Week

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $367,290.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,247.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13,555.26 or 0.45411914 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00447407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,011.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

