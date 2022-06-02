Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

