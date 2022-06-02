Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Achieves $463,056.37

Oikos (OKS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Oikos has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $463,056.37 and approximately $48,510.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,387.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,301.62 or 0.40997723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00459836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,872% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

