Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,956. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 13.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 490,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $15,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

