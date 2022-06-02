One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 11,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $84.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.60. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

