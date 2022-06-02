OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Walter Field Mclallen Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00.

Shares of OSW opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

