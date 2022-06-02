Ontology One Day Volume Hits $62.50 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $262.36 million and approximately $62.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00257127 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

