Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

OOMA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 57,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,227. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $343.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

OOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ooma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

