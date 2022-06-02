Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

