Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.93 million and approximately $716,854.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

