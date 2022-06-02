Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 108,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,196 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 61.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 6,055.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 397,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 662,278 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

