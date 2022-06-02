Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 91,667 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.83.

ORLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 408.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.