Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.72. 8,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 263,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Owlet by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

