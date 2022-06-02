Oxen Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Oxen has a market capitalization of $23.20 million and approximately $400,866.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,781.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.74 or 0.06123688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00211276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.27 or 0.00665758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.00623979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00073735 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,537,333 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

