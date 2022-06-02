Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,671. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

