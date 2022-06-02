PAID Network (PAID) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $21,736.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,572.28 or 0.32057064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00433450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008751 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

