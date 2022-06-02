Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:PTN opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

