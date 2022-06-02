Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $338,718.05 and $84,228.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

