Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lessened its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,442 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -619.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

