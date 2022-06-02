Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.78. 2,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,026,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,327,000 after buying an additional 236,318 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,330,000 after purchasing an additional 813,942 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,066,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 602,158 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

