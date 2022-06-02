Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

PAYOW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 3,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,904. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.20.

