PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

PDC Energy has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy to earn $19.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

PDCE opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,331.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,655. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

