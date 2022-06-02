PDT Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,550 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

