PDT Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,567 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MP. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

MP Materials stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $19,383,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 1,201,016 shares valued at $52,276,833. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

