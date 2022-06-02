PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,800 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $121.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.31 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

