PDT Partners LLC Sells 15,219 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of BigCommerce worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,951. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

Shares of BIGC opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.87.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

