PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 45.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.