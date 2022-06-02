PDT Partners LLC Sells 37,712 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,588 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 37,712 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of YELP opened at $29.14 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

