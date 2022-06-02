PDT Partners LLC Sells 91,600 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,227,216 shares of company stock worth $31,346,950. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

