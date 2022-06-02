Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 26.83 Per Share

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.83 ($0.34) per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.06. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 712.33 ($9.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($16.89). The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,061.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,095.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($14.17) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,140.29 ($14.43).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

