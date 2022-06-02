Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.44% of Penumbra worth $47,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 60,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,665,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN stock opened at $141.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

