Peony 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,331.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $21.91 million and $24,331.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017318 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,800,818 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.