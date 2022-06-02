Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

PERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,321. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 50,935 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 85.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

