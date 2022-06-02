Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.69

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 172397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

PMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.25 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

