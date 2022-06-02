PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading 6.5% Higher

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.63). 2,614,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,303,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.59).

The stock has a market cap of £443.72 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.