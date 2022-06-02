PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading 6.5% Higher

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.63). 2,614,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,303,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.59).
The stock has a market cap of £443.72 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About PetroTal (LON:PTAL)
Recommended Stories
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.