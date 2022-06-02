Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,041,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028,788 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.21% of Pfizer worth $711,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. 208,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,663,758. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

