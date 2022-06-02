PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.
NYSE GHY opened at $12.52 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
