PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE GHY opened at $12.52 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.