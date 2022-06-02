Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Cut by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $157,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.76. 9,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

