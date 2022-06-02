PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Trading Down 7%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 2,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Get PhoneX alerts:

PhoneX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.